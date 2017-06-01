Little Rock native to lead Oberlin College in fall

Carmen Twillie Ambar, a Little Rock native, will become president of Oberlin College and the first black American to lead the 184-year-old private liberal arts institution, its board of trustees announced Tuesday.

She will begin her new job in September.

Since 2008, Ambar has been president of Cedar Crest College -- a private women's liberal arts college -- in Allentown, Pa. She joined that college after working as vice president and dean of Douglass College at Rutgers University, a public institution in New Jersey. Before that, she was assistant dean of graduate education at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, an Ivy League school in Princeton, N.J.

She is an attorney who, at one time, worked in the New York City Law Department as an assistant corporation counsel.

Oberlin College is about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland. The college, which has about 2,900 students, says it was the first college in America to adopt a policy to admit black students in 1835 and the first to grant bachelor's degrees to women in 1841 in a coeducational program.

Ambar earned a juris doctorate from Columbia University's law school in New York City, a master's degree in public affairs at Princeton University, and a bachelor of science degree in Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She is a graduate of Little Rock's Hall High School.

Her mother, Gwendolyn Brown Twillie, retired in 1998 from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she was a professor in the theater and dance department. She was a department chairman.

Ambar's father, Manuel Twillie, retired in 1992 as a principal of what was then North Pulaski High School when it was in the Pulaski County Special School District.

Ambar is married to Saladin Malik Ambar, a political science professor. They have triplets, Gabrielle, Luke, and Daniel, who are 10.

