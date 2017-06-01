Home /
NatGeo TV kills off movie adaptation of Bill O'Reilly book
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:33 p.m.
NEW YORK — The National Geographic TV network says it won't air Killing Patton, its next planned movie adaptation of Bill O'Reilly's book series on the deaths of historical figures.
The network wouldn't comment on whether the decision had anything to do with the harassment allegations that led to O'Reilly's April firing at Fox News Channel. It was not making any of its executives available for an interview, a spokeswoman said.
In a statement, National Geographic said the movie was in development for a couple of years and "it was a difficult project to crack creatively."
The network's four previous movies on the deaths of Abraham Lincoln, Jesus and John F. Kennedy and the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan had all been ratings winners. Also unclear Thursday was whether National Geographic had any plans to go into business with O'Reilly again.
The decision was first reported Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.
