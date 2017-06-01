In April, jobless rate

2.2% in state's NW

Northwest Arkansas' April unemployment rate was the lowest in the state at 2.2 percent, which tied for eighth among the 388 metropolitan areas in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Ames, Iowa, had the lowest rate in the country at 1.7 percent.

Arkansas had a historically low unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in April. The national rate was 4.4 percent.

Other April unemployment rates in Arkansas compared with April last year were Jonesboro, 2.6 percent, down from 3.7 percent; Little Rock, 2.8 percent, down from 3.2 percent; Hot Springs, 3.2 percent, down from 3.8 percent; Fort Smith, 3.7 percent, down from 4.4 percent; Pine Bluff, 4.2 percent, down from 4.9 percent; and Texarkana, 4.4 percent, up from 3.9 percent.

-- David Smith

Innovation Hub exec

promoted to top spot

The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub has a new top executive.

Joel Gordon, who has served as the nonprofit organization's director of making since its launch in 2013, replaces state Rep. Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock, who was the Hub's founding executive director. Sabin now is senior director for U.S. Programs at Winrock International. The Hub became a Winrock subsidiary a year ago.

Gordon, who founded the North Little Rock Mini Maker Faire, has been a fabricator, artist and designer for theater, film and television and has created exhibits for art and science museums around the world, according to a news release. Before joining the Hub, he was visitor experience director at the Museum of Discovery.

"Joel was instrumental in the creation of the Innovation Hub, and it is very much a reflection of his unique vision and talents," Sabin said in the release. "He understands its mission and purpose, and I cannot think of anyone better suited to lead the organization as it continues to evolve and grow."

-- Noel Oman

Falling 1.58, index

ends day at 321.75

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 1.58 to 321.75 Wednesday.

"Financials and energy stocks underperformed the S&P Index with equities closing lower on increased volume due to month-end trading and a semiannual rebalance of the [MSCI Inc.] equity indexes," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 24.1 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

