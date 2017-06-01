Nissan, Ford report May U.S. sales gains, GM down

DETROIT — Memorial Day promotions may have helped the auto industry reverse a four-month downward trend in U.S. auto sales in May.

Nissan and Ford both reported U.S. sales gains for May. Toyota's sales were down less than 1 percent while GM's sales fell 1.5 percent compared to last May. Fiat Chrysler also reported a decline of 1 percent.

Analysts expect U.S. sales to eke out a small gain in May after falling 2.4 percent from January through April. A sales increase for May would be the first monthly gain for the year. LMC Automotive and J.D. Power predict a 0.5 percent increase to just over 1.5 million vehicles. Most automakers report May sales Thursday.

Ford reported a 2 percent increase while Nissan said its sales rose 3 percent last month. The Ford and Nissan increases were early signs that May sales could beat analysts' expectations. Ford sold just over 241,000 vehicles with the F-Series pickup gaining nearly 13 percent to over 76,000. The No. 2 U.S. automaker outsold General Motors, which sold just over 237,000 vehicles due to a 36 percent decline in low-profit business with rental car companies.

Nissan said it sold just over 137,000 vehicles led by the Rogue small SUV with nearly a 19 percent increase. Car sales fell 10 percent but truck and SUVs rose 18.5 percent.

