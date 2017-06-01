Pastor pleads for justice for woman found dead

Outside the trailer park where her body was found over the weekend, those who knew Tanisha Roby held hands as a Little Rock pastor pleaded for justice Wednesday.

"We pray that justice is served," said Scottie Long, pastor at The Mercy Church in southwest Little Rock. "Who ever done this gruesome act, we pray that they can't get a good night's rest. We pray that their spirit is troubled until justice is served."

Roby was found dead Saturday morning at a trailer park located at 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive, police said. The 21-year-old had been reported missing earlier that morning after she did not come home from work, according to a statement from police. Her death is being investigated as a homicide and police have not made an arrest in the case.

Cherrilynn Reece, Roby's former foster mom, remembered her as a teenager who loved Bible study and singing in the church choir.

"She loved church," Reece said before the vigil.

Reece shared her memories of Roby: The time she threw Roby her 16th birthday party, the story about how Roby fended off a boy who was picking on her at school, and the time they traveled up to Kansas City and Roby could not get enough of the pancakes and bacon the hotel was serving for breakfast.

Reece said she plans to start a scholarship fund in Roby's name.

At The Mercy Church, just down the street from the trailer park where Roby was found, people who knew her took turns sharing their favorite memories of her. Long said Roby had been a regular visitor at the church since Easter.

The Rev. Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence, asked anybody with information on Roby's death to contact authorities. Johnson said if a person is scared to call the police, they can reach out to him to call the Mercy Church with information.

Roby is one of 27 homicide victims in Little Rock so far this year. The city had logged 12 homicides in the same time period last year. Officials have said a violent crime trend that began late last year has continued into 2017.

Metro on 06/01/2017