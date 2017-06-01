Home /
PHOTO: 1 hurt when car runs off highway in Arkansas, crashes into ditch
This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.
One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car veered off a busy highway outside Hot Springs and crashed into a ditch, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
One passenger was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and the driver was cited for careless driving, the newspaper reported.
Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 270 west of Hot Springs before it crossed multiple lanes of traffic and ended up in the ditch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: 1 hurt when car runs off highway in Arkansas, crashes into ditch
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.