Thursday, June 01, 2017, 10:10 a.m.

PHOTO: 1 hurt when car runs off highway in Arkansas, crashes into ditch

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.

The Sentinel-Record/Mara Kuhn Emergency personnel work the scene of a one-vehicle wreck in the 3000 block of Albert Pike Road Wednesday morning. The male driver of a Nissan Altima was westbound at a high rate of speed when he crossed several lanes of traffic and crashed in the ditch on the east side of the roadway, Arkansas State Police Cpl. Michael Reed said. Piney Fire Department personnel deployed containment booms in the ditch to prevent the spread of leaking oil. The female passenger was injured and transported by LifeNet to a local hospital and the driver was cited for careless driving.

One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car veered off a busy highway outside Hot Springs and crashed into a ditch, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

One passenger was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and the driver was cited for careless driving, the newspaper reported.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 270 west of Hot Springs before it crossed multiple lanes of traffic and ended up in the ditch.

