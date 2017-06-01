PHOTO: 1 hurt when car runs off highway in Arkansas, crashes into ditch

One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car veered off a busy highway outside Hot Springs and crashed into a ditch, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

One passenger was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and the driver was cited for careless driving, the newspaper reported.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 270 west of Hot Springs before it crossed multiple lanes of traffic and ended up in the ditch.