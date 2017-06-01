Police say NLR man shot his roommate

A North Little Rock man was arrested at his home Tuesday in the shooting of his roommate during an argument in Little Rock earlier in May, police said.

Stewart Townsend, 39, was living with the victim in Little Rock at the time, according to a police report. Officers listed the victim's current address as Clifton Drive, though it was not clear if that was where the shooting occurred.

On May 5, Townsend and his roommate got into an argument, the report said. Townsend is accused of pulling a gun and shooting the roommate in the leg.

A warrant was later issued for Townsend, and he was arrested at his North Little Rock home around 10 p.m. Tuesday, more than three weeks after the shooting.

He faces charges of first-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault, both felonies.

Townsend was booked into Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday without bail.

NLR man arrested in griller's stabbing

A North Little Rock man was arrested after he stabbed a man who was grilling outside a motel room Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the Motel 6, 4100 E. McCain Blvd., and found a victim who said he'd been stabbed, according to a police report. The victim told the officer he and a friend were grilling outside a motel room when a man approached them.

The group got into an argument and the assailant pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the right forearm, leaving a 2-inch gash that required stitches at a local hospital, according to a police report.

Officers spotted 43-year-old David Tiger nearby and reported he was "very jittery" while "swearing profusely ... and talking rapidly." Investigators reported finding a knife in the parking lot and a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine in Tiger's pants pocket.

Tiger was arrested around 7:45 p.m. on charges of second-degree battery, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $20,100.

LR police say man stabbed at hotel

One person suffered a stab wound described as possibly life-threatening during an altercation at a Little Rock extended-stay hotel early Tuesday, police said.

Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to 21 Remington Drive, which is listed online as the WoodSpring Suites hotel, and found 25-year-old Little Rock resident Shane McDonald "on the floor in the entrance," according to a Little Rock Police Department report. McDonald, whose shirt was said to be soaked in blood, told officers he had been stabbed but didn't provide additional details, the report said.

McDonald was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of "possible life threatening injuries," police wrote.

A suspect, meanwhile, called in to authorities and said the stabbing was in self-defense, the report noted. Officers later located a crime scene in one of the hotel rooms and spoke with a witness who said her boyfriend was "attacked and choked" by McDonald, police said.

According to the report, the woman told investigators her boyfriend, whose full name was not listed, then stabbed McDonald with a steak knife before fleeing the scene.

The report listed both McDonald and the woman's boyfriend as both suspects and victims. It did not indicate any arrests had been made.

Man washing car victim of carjacking

A Little Rock man was carjacked at gunpoint after a male approached him while he was washing a car on Tuesday, officials said.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Roosevelt Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. in response to a carjacking and found the 25-year-old victim walking down a nearby street, according to a police report.

The 25-year-old told police that he was washing a black 2008 Infiniti FX35 at an unnamed carwash when he was approached by a 6-foot-tall assailant.

The carjacker took out a handgun and got into the Infiniti without saying a word, the 25-year-old said. He sped off and headed to Interstate 30 westbound.

The 25-year-old told police since he did not own the Infiniti, he could not give the license plate or VIN number.

No suspects were named on the report.

