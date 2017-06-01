Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 01, 2017, 11:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Shoplifter at Arkansas store puts $55 of packaged meat in purse, found to have drug paraphernalia

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:58 a.m.

donna-allen

Donna Allen

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A suspected shoplifter at an Arkansas store was found to have drug paraphernalia in her purse after authorities stopped her for concealing more than $50 worth of packaged meat, police said.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday that Donna Lynn Allen, 47, of Hot Springs, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

Allen was arrested Tuesday night at the Cash Saver at 800 Malvern Ave. after a security officer reported she had concealed $55 worth of packaged meats in her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Police later searched the purse and found items including multiple syringes and a makeshift smoking pipe, the affidavit said.

Allen told investigators she was only watching the purse and it belonged to a friend who put the merchandise inside it, the report noted.

Allen remained in the Garland County jail Thursday with bail set at $20,000.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Shoplifter at Arkansas store puts $55 of packaged meat in purse, found to have drug paraphernalia

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

TravisBickle says... June 1, 2017 at 10:08 a.m.

Cute.

( | suggest removal )

YoungHog says... June 1, 2017 at 10:11 a.m.

Titleist.. where you at

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online