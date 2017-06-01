Home / Latest News /
Police: Shoplifter at Arkansas store puts $55 of packaged meat in purse, found to have drug paraphernalia
A suspected shoplifter at an Arkansas store was found to have drug paraphernalia in her purse after authorities stopped her for concealing more than $50 worth of packaged meat, police said.
The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday that Donna Lynn Allen, 47, of Hot Springs, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.
Allen was arrested Tuesday night at the Cash Saver at 800 Malvern Ave. after a security officer reported she had concealed $55 worth of packaged meats in her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.
Police later searched the purse and found items including multiple syringes and a makeshift smoking pipe, the affidavit said.
Allen told investigators she was only watching the purse and it belonged to a friend who put the merchandise inside it, the report noted.
Allen remained in the Garland County jail Thursday with bail set at $20,000.
