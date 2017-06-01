Russian missiles target ISIS sites in Syria

MOSCOW -- Russians warships in the Mediterranean Sea have fired four cruise missiles at the Islamic State's positions in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The announcement came as Syrian government troops pushed ahead in their offensive against the Islamic State and militants in central and northern Syria.

Russia said in a statement that the Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine launched the missiles at Islamic State targets in the area of the ancient town of Palmyra. There was no information on when the missiles were launched.

Syrian troops have been on the offensive for weeks in northern, central and southern parts of the country against the Islamic State and U.S.-backed rebels under the cover of Russian airstrikes, gaining an area almost half the size of neighboring Lebanon.

Most recently, Syrian troops and their allies have been marching toward the Islamic State stronghold of Sukhna, about 37 miles northeast of Palmyra.

The strategic juncture in the Syrian desert aids government plans to go after the Islamic State in Deir el-Zour, one of the militants' last major strongholds in Syria. The oil-rich province straddles the border with Iraq and is the extremist group's last gateway to the outside world.

Russia, a staunch Damascus ally, has been providing air cover to Syrian President Bashar Assad's offensive on the Islamic State and other insurgents since 2015.

As the fighting against Islamic State militants is underway near Palmyra, Syrian troops clashed with U.S.-backed rebels in the country's south on Wednesday, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Mozahem al-Salloum, of the activist-run Hammurabi Justice News network that tracks developments in eastern Syria.

The fighting came days after the United States told Syrian government forces and their allies to move away from an area near the Jordanian border where the coalition is training allied rebels.

The warning comes less than two weeks after the Americans bombed Iranian-backed troops there after they failed to heed similar warnings.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday that the U.S. dropped leaflets over the weekend telling the forces to leave the established protected zone.

In the northern city of Raqqa, the declared capital of the Islamic State group, warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition destroyed the main telecommunications center in the city, the Islamic State-linked Aamaq news agency said. The Sound and Picture Organization, which documents Islamic State violations said land telecommunications were cut in most parts of the city after the center was hit.

The bombing came a day after U.S.-backed Syrian fighters reached the northern and eastern gates of Raqqa ahead of what likely will be a long and deadly battle. The city has been subjected to intense airstrikes in recent days.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces militia that is fighting the Islamic State in northern Syria had struck a deal with the militants offering them safe corridor out of Raqqa. He added that soon after the Russian Defense Ministry had spoken about the agreement, some Islamic State fighters started moving toward Palmyra.

The Syrian Democratic Forces has denied reports that it allowed Islamic State fighters to leave the city.

"The Russian military spotted the movement and struck the convoy so it never reached Palmyra," Lavrov said. "And so it will be in all situations when the [Islamic State] is spotted anywhere on the Syrian territory. It's an absolutely legitimate target along with all its facilities, bases and training camps."

"The current situation shows gaps in coordination between all those who are fighting terrorism in Syria," Lavrov added, voicing hope that the U.S.-led coalition wouldn't allow the militants to escape from Raqqa.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its Wednesday statement that the strikes successfully hit the militants' heavy weapons and fighters the group had deployed and moved to Palmyra from the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa.

Moscow said it had notified the U.S., Turkish and Israeli militaries beforehand of the strike. It added that the Russian strike was promptly executed after the order, a testament to the navy's high readiness and capabilities.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press.

