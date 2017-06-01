Searcy man killed in junction wreck

An Arkansas man died Monday after his vehicle collided with another car at the junction of two state highways in White County, officials said.

The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. at an intersection of Arkansas 31 and Arkansas 267 near Antioch, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Clarence Johnson, 58, of Searcy was driving a 1997 Mercury Cougar south on Arkansas 267, the report said. The Cougar entered the intersection with Arkansas 31 and was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord heading north, police said.

Johnson was fatally injured in the wreck. The Accord's driver, 19-year-old Kimberlyn Beard of El Paso, was injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Conditions were reported to be clear and dry at the time.

Metro on 06/01/2017