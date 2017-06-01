Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: Minor killed after falling out of back of moving pickup in Arkansas
This article was published today at 2:44 p.m.
A minor was killed after falling out of the pack of a pickup on a road in Faulkner County, the sheriff’s office said.
In a statement, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said it responded around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to an accident on Wolf Branch Road in Guy.
Authorities say the minor, whose identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon, was riding in the back of a pickup and at one point fell out.
The victim’s injuries were fatal, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation is ongoing.
