Sheriff's office: Minor killed after falling out of back of moving pickup in Arkansas

A minor was killed after falling out of the pack of a pickup on a road in Faulkner County, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said it responded around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to an accident on Wolf Branch Road in Guy.

Authorities say the minor, whose identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon, was riding in the back of a pickup and at one point fell out.

The victim’s injuries were fatal, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.