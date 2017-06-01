Sooners up first, then maybe Heels
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.
Phil Knight Invitational
Nov. 23-26, Portland, Ore.
Times TBD
VICTORY BRACKET
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
At Moda Center
North Carolina vs. Portland
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma
Georgetown vs. Michigan State
Connecticut vs. Oregon
FRIDAY, NOV. 24
At Memorial Coliseum
North Carolina/Portland winner vs. Arkansas/Oklahoma winner
North Carolina/Portland loser vs. Arkansas/Oklahoma loser
Georgetown/Michigan State winner vs. Connecticut/Oregon winner
Georgetown/Michigan State loser vs. Connecticut/Oregon loser
SUNDAY, NOV. 26
Championship game (At Moda Center)
Third-place game (At Moda Center)
Fifth-place game (At Memorial Coliseum)
Seventh-place game (At Memorial Coliseum)
MOTION BRACKET
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
At Memorial Coliseum
Duke vs. Portland State
Butler vs. Texas
Florida vs. Stanford
Gonzaga vs. Ohio State
FRIDAY, NOV. 24
At Moda Center
Duke/Portland State winner vs. Butler/Texas winner
Duke/Portland State loser vs. Butler/Texas loser
Florida/Stanford winner vs. Gonzaga/Ohio State winner
Florida/Stanford loser vs. Gonzaga/Ohio State loser
SUNDAY, NOV. 26
Championship game (At Moda Center)
Third-place game (At Moda Center)
Fifth-place game (At Memorial Coliseum)
Seventh-place game (At Memorial Coliseum)
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team may get a chance for revenge against North Carolina.
But first the Razorbacks have to worry about beating Oklahoma.
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville opens against Oklahoma in the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving Day -- Nov. 23 -- at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., it was announced Wednesday.
The winner of the Arkansas-Oklahoma game will play the winner of the North Carolina-University of Portland game.
North Carolina beat Arkansas 72-65 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season in Greenville, S.C. The Tar Heels, who went on to win the national championship, overcame a 65-60 Arkansas lead with less than three minutes to play.
The Phil Knight invitational, being played in honor of the Nike co-founder's 80th birthday, features 16 teams playing in two brackets.
Arkansas and Florida are the two SEC teams in the tournament. The Gators are in the other bracket, so there's no chance the Razorbacks will play them.
Other first-round matchups in Arkansas' bracket are Georgetown-Michigan State and Connecticut-Oregon.
Teams will play three games total in the tournament. Every game in the tournament will be played on one of ESPN's networks.
Tipoff time for the Arkansas-Oklahoma game hasn't been announced, but it is listed as an afternoon game. Arkansas' other two games in Portland will be on Nov. 24 and 26, the Friday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Oklahoma will be one of two Big 12 opponents for Arkansas this season, along with Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks play the Cowboys on Jan. 27 in Walton Arena in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Other nonconference games for Arkansas are against Minnesota on Dec. 9 in Walton Arena and against Colorado State at home on a date yet to be announced.
The contract for the Arkansas-Colorado State game states it will be played in December 2017 in either Walton Arena or at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. The Razorbacks will play at Colorado State the next season.
The Razorbacks also have a road game against Houston.
Arkansas is 15-12 all-time against Oklahoma, including 4-0 in neutral site games. The Razorbacks beat the Sooners 81-78 in Walton Arena in the teams' most recent meeting during the 2012-2013 season.
Sports on 06/01/2017
Print Headline: Sooners up first, then maybe Heels
