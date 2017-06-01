BASKETBALL

Love completes Neighbors' staff

Arkansas native Pauline Love will return to the state as an assistant coach on Mike Neighbors' University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's basketball staff.

Love, 30, a graduate of Rivercrest High School in Wilson, was officially hired Wednesday after a year as an assistant coach at Southern Mississippi, where she also was a three-time all-conference player from 2008-10. She joins Todd Schaeffer and Lacey Goldwire on Neighbors' first Arkansas staff. Neighbors was hired in April from Washington.

"The final piece of our coaching puzzle is in place ..." Neighbors said. "The people in our program will always be of the utmost importance and focus, and she [is] everything we look for in a person and in a coach."

With Love, three of the staff's coaches have ties to the state. Neighbors grew up in Greenwood and twice was an assistant for the Razorbacks, and Schaeffer is a former head coach at Arkansas Tech University and Greenbrier High School as well as an assistant at Arkansas State University.

"The bonus of having another Arkansas person who has cultivated relationships throughout the SEC footprint will be felt the second she steps on campus," Neighbors said.

Prior to coaching at Southern Miss, Love was an assistant coach for one season at McNeese State. She also played one season with the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

-- Matt Jones

TRACK AND FIELD

SEC honors for Harter, Weeks, Cotton

Arkansas Razorbacks' women's cross country and track and field Coach Lance Harter was named the SEC outdoor track coach of the year it was announced Wednesday.

It was the 30th SEC coaching award for Harter, who has led the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to 10 consecutive SEC championships in cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

Also Wednesday, Arkansas pole vaulter Lexi Weeks, a sophomore from Cabot, was named the SEC women's outdoor track scholar-athlete of the year. Weeks won her second consecutive SEC outdoor title and completed the spring semester with a 4.0 grade point average in chemistry.

Kenzo Cotton, a junior sprinter for Arkansas, was named the SEC men's co-scholar athlete of the year along with Ole Miss distance runner Craig Engels. Cotton, a 12-time NCAA All-American, has a 3.62 grade point average in kinesiology and is the only Razorback to win the award for indoor and outdoor track in the same year.

FOOTBALL

Three ASU games on television

Arkansas State University will have three football games televised this season, as announced by the school Wednesday, including its home opener against Miami.

The Red Wolves' game against the Hurricanes on Sept. 9 will air at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU, while games at Georgia Southern (Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2) and against Louisiana Lafayette (Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU) also be televised.

Two other games -- at home against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Sept. 16 and at Southern Methodist University on Sept. 23 -- will be shown online on ESPN3.

Sports on 06/01/2017