Style: You’ve come a long way, baby

Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston, a Harvard-educated psychologist who thought women were better suited to ruling the world and saw comics as delivery system for strong empowered role models to little girls. She was based, to a degree, on feminist icon Margaret Sanger.

It’s doubtful that any of this comes up in the the (very first) superhero movie starring Marston’s heroine (they probably don’t get into his polyamorous proclivities or his fondness for bondage either), but our critic Piers Marchant found plenty of reason to see Wonder Woman as something other than the usual summer super duper escapade.

