Roads reopen after bomb squad determines suspicious package in North Little Rock not an explosive

10:30 A.M. UPDATE:

A suspicious package that had been found under a car in North Little Rock was not an explosive, investigators determined Thursday before reopening roads in the area.

North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Brian Dedrick said the item found in the 1400 block of Osage Drive turned out to be some type of a toolbox with a tool inside.

Dedrick said police were still investigating how the toolbox got under a car, noting it could be related to a break-in.

EARLIER:

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found under a vehicle Thursday morning in a North Little Rock neighborhood.

North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Brian Dedrick said the Little Rock bomb squad was called to the scene in the 1400 block of Osage Drive as a precaution.

The suspicious package, described as possibly a suitcase, was spotted under a vehicle shortly before 8:30 a.m., Dedrick said.

Roads in the area were blocked while police investigated.