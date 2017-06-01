Teen reports being held down, robbed at Little Rock youth center; 1 youth arrested

A 13-year-old boy was held down and robbed of $40 by two other teens at a youth center in Little Rock Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were sent around 3 p.m. to the 9100 block of Auxor Road after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

Investigators said the victim told a nearby adult that two other teenage boys held him down at a “youth center” in the 3400 block of Baseline Road. The report did not name the center.

The assailants took $40 from the victim before fleeing toward a nearby apartment complex, police said.

One of the teenage suspects was located in the area and interviewed before he was taken to the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of robbery and theft of property, according to the report, which did not identify him.

The other suspect was not located.