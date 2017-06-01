THE WEEKEND TEN

1 RIVERFEST

Wiz Khalifa, Justin Moore, Cage the Elephant, Moon Taxi and more headline the 40th Riverfest, today-Sunday in downtown Little Rock. Flowing on the River kicks things off with beer and wine, 6-9 p.m. today, $40. The music festival itself is 5-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40 in advance, $55 at the gate, free for children under 10 with paying adult. Also, on Sunday, celebrate the 40th anniversary with family activities, music and fireworks, 1-9 p.m. Admission is $5, free for Riverfest ticket holders and children. Call (501) 255-3378 or visit riverfestarkansas.com. See story on Page 4E.

2 REVIVAL

Director Donna Drake re-imagines the rock musical Godspell (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John Michael Tebelak, conceived and originally directed by Tebelak based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew) as a Southern parable set in a down-on-its-luck circus during the height of the civil rights movement, opening Friday and running (in partnership with 2 Ring Circus) through June 25 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. There's a preview at 7 p.m. today with a 6:15 pre-show director talk. Curtain times for the run: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $55 and $40; $30 for students. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org. See story on Page 5E.

3 R&B

Smooth singer-songwriter Maxwell returns to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena as part of his Summers 2017 tour, 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $35-$275. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E

4 REMEMBRANCE

The Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, will celebrate the 181st anniversary of Arkansas' statehood, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, with a "Work and Play" event. Visitors will travel back to 1836 and play period roles focusing on ways to "make" and "spend" money in an 1836 economy. Living history characters will play lawyers, tavern keepers, gamblers, performers, speculators and craftsmen, and activities will include gambling, shopping, military drill, skilled and unskilled labor, period games and sports. There will also be a horse race and a puppet show. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit oldstatehouse.com.

5 RIDE

Cyclists will pedal their way around central Arkansas at the 14th annual CARTI Tour de Rock, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The bicycle ride starts and ends at the River Trail Station, 140 Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock, with routes of 25, 50, 62, 80 and 100 miles. The Tour de Beer wrap party starts at 11 a.m. Registration is $55 through Friday, $60 on Saturday. Call (501) 906-3000 or visit carti.com.

6 RACE

Get exercise and feed a family at the Take a Run at Hunger 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday at Two Rivers Park, Little Rock. Registration is $25, $15 for 18 and under plus fees and proceeds benefit the Arkansas Foodbank Network. Registration ends Friday. Email takearunathunger@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/TakeARunAtHunger5K.

7 RUNNING

Costumed teams in tricked-out tubs will run, roll and bathe their way through downtown Hot Springs at the 12th annual Stueart Pennington Running of the Tubs. The Paddock Party and tub judging will be 5-10 p.m. Friday with the parade and race at 9 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Spectator admission is free. Call (501) 321-2027 or visit hotsprings.org.

8 RADIANT

The Central Arkansas Astronomical Society will offer skywatchers "A Total Eclipse of the Heart(land)," information about the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, including safe viewing tips, and a chance to buy special eclipse-viewing glasses ($3 per pair or $12 for a set of five), noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Admission is free. Visit arhub.org.

9 RASPBERRIES, ETC.

Break out the pie and cobbler recipes. Wye Mountain's berries are ripe for the picking and everyone is welcome to fill their buckets with blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, 7 a.m.-noon Mondays-Saturdays through July 27. Picking has been open for a couple of weeks, but this week should be the start of more bountiful harvests. This year, there will be barrel train rides for kids. Costs vary depending on berry type and quantity. Call (501) 330-1906 or visit wyemountain.net.

10 RUGGED

Saturday is National Trails Day and parks and groups across the state will offer special opportunities to get outside and hike or bike through the Natural State. For instance, Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton will present a day full of hikes and programs starting at 8 a.m. Call (501) 682-7777 or visit arkansas.com or nationaltrailsday.americanhiking.org.

