Thursday recruiting tidbits: Top prospect to visit Hogs today

Arkansas will host a major 2019 prospect for an unofficial visit today.

Junior tight end Grayson Boomer, 6-6, 230, of Collinsville, Okla., plans to visit Fayetteville Thursday. He visited the Hogs in early April and received an offer from Coach Bret Bielema. He also has offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Texas Tech and others.

Junior quarterback Ty Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument, (Colo.) Palmer Ridge said he'll visit Arkansas June 12-14. He recently received his first offer from the Hogs while Colorado soon followed.

Evans completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and suffered only 5 interceptions last season.

Junior cornerback Jordan Clark, 5-10, 165 of Baton Rouge University Lab plans to visit Arkansas on Friday. He has offers from SMU and Houston. He's the son of former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones plans to visit or camp at Ole Miss on June 2, Virginia the 10th, Iowa State the 16-17th and Missouri on the 21st. He said he's trying to get to Arkansas for the Trench Hog lineman camp on the 18th.

Fordyce defensive lineman Billy Ferrell, 6-3, 320 plans to attend Arkansas' prospect camp on Saturday. He has offers from Colorado State, Arkansas State, Henderson State and UCA.