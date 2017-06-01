LIVE VIDEO: White House informing allies Trump will abandon climate pact

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will announce Thursday that the U. S. will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact, according to a White House official, congressional officials and others briefed by the White House.

Trump is to make the announcement from the Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon.

"He's pulling out. It's official," said Stephen Moore, an economist who worked for Trump's campaign and participated in an administration conference call. "They're going to withdraw U.S. participation in the treaty."

White House talking points obtained by The Associated Press say that the Paris accord "is a BAD deal for Americans" and that the president's action would keep "his campaign promise to put American workers first."

"The Accord," the document goes on to say, "was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation."

"The U.S. is already leading the world in energy production and doesn't need a bad deal that will harm American workers," it reads.

The White House had signaled that withdrawal was likely, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.

Abandoning the pact was one of Trump's principal campaign pledges, but America's allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences. Top White House aides have been divided. Aides have been deliberating on "caveats in the language," one official said.

The White House invited representatives from several groups that support withdrawing from the Paris accord, including staff from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank with close ties to the administration, and Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank that gets financial support from the fossil fuel industry.

