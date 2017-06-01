Video: 2018 Arkansas commit Reggie Perry

Arkansas power forward commitment Reggie Perry continues to impress during the spring for the 17-under Arkansas Hawks and show why he's considered one of the top 25 prospects in the nation.

Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds of Thomasville, Ga., has an all round good game with good shooting range, defensive skills along with the ability to run the floor. He also handles to ball well and break down the defender off the dribble.

He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from scholarship offers from Florida State, Auburn, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Alabama, Iowa State, Miami and others.

ESPN rates Perry the No. 10 power forward and the No. 24 overall prospect in the nation.

“Powerful frame, strong and physical force with excellent mobility and skill," said ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi of Perry. "He rebounds with consistency in his area.”