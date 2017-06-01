West Little Rock movie theater closing for remodel, will be operated by AMC Theatres

The Promenade at Chenal’s multi-screen movie theater in west Little Rock is set to close for about a month amid renovations and rebranding as an AMC Theatres property.

Currently operated by B&B Theatres of Gladstone, Mo., the theater will close Monday, according to a news release.

When it reopens in mid-July, the theater will become affiliated with AMC Theatres of Leawood, Kan., officials with the Little Rock shopping center said.

“AMC is a leader in customer experience and has us all anxiously waiting the exciting new remodel,” said Linda Hinton, general manger of The Promenade at Chenal, in a statement.

Specific details regarding the renovations were not released.

The release notes that those efforts are “expected to continue once the doors reopen,” with scheduled completion by the end of the year.

According to its website, AMC Theatres currently operates six other movie theaters in Arkansas. Those locations are in Batesville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Harrison and Hot Springs.