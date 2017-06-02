Arkansas man accused of assaulting teen daughter during argument, faces felony charge

An Arkansas man who has previously been convicted of domestic battery is accused of assaulting his 17-year-old daughter during an argument, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday.

The third-degree domestic battery charge on which Mark Gerald Pearson, 47, was arrested Wednesday is a felony because of his previous conviction in 2005, the newspaper reported.

The victim told Garland County sheriff's office investigators her father put her in a choke hold and threw her onto rocks on the ground after an argument at a home on Hershell Road west of Hot Springs, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Sentinel-Record.

Pearson told investigators he had argued with the teen but said he would rather not say when asked if it had turned physical, according to the affidavit.

Pearson remained in the Garland County jail Friday.

It wasn't clear who the victim was in the 2005 case.

