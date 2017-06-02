Arkansas woman killed after vehicle runs off road, hits tree

An Arkansas woman was killed after her vehicle left the road and struck a tree in Cleveland County Thursday evening, police said.

A 1996 Chevrolet was heading north on Rye Cutoff Road at Gavin Lane near Rison around 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, police said. The driver, 53-year-old Robin A. Barton of Rison, was killed.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were cloudy and wet at the time.

At least 197 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.