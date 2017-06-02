Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 02, 2017, 5:34 p.m.

Autopsy: Drugs taken by Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell didn't cause death

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:27 p.m.

in-this-sept-5-2008-file-photo-musician-chris-cornell-performs-on-stage-during-conde-nasts-fashion-rocks-show-in-new-york

PHOTO BY AP FILE PHOTO

In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York.


DETROIT — Autopsy reports show Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room.

The reports said the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. The reports were released Friday by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after the 52-year-old was found dead.

Dr. Theodore Brown said a resistance band was around Cornell's neck, and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.

The report says there were sedatives in Cornell's body along with Lorazepam, a drug for anxiety. Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has said the toxicology report might shed light on why he killed himself.

