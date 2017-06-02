Conviction upheld in '12 killing of girl, 6

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Zachary Holly, who was sentenced to death for killing 6-year-old Jersey Bridgeman in 2012.

Holly, 32, of Bentonville was found guilty of capital murder, kidnapping, rape and residential burglary in May 2015. Jersey was abducted from her bedroom on Nov. 20, 2012. Her body was found in an abandoned house next to Holly's home on Southeast A Street.

Holly was sentenced to death for murder, received life sentences for rape and kidnapping, and 20 years for residential burglary. Holly is being held on death row at Varner Supermax prison.

Holly's appeal targeted three rulings made by Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren, who presided over the trial. Holly argued: Karren erred by denying a directed verdict for residential burglary because there was no evidence Holly entered or remained unlawfully in Jersey's home; Karren did not allow the defense to use as a mitigating factor that Holly offered to plead guilty to capital murder in exchange for a life sentence, which showed he took responsibility for his crime; and Karren denied Holly's motion to suppress his statement and confession to police.

The jury watched and listened to Holly's confession during the trial as he admitted he raped and kidnapped the child. Prosecutors also presented DNA evidence that connected Holly to the crime.

The court ruling Thursday pleased Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith.

"While ongoing appeals are common in these cases, I am hopeful that today's decision will make the possibility of putting Jersey Bridgeman's family through another trial unlikely," Smith said Thursday.

