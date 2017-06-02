For 3rd year, Illinois lawmakers miss budget deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois approached a third straight year without a state budget as the Legislature missed a midnight Wednesday deadline to end the longest state budget drought in modern American history.

Illinois' House Speaker Michael Madigan announced there would be no House floor vote on budget measures previously approved by the full Senate. Rep. Greg Harris, the Democrats' budget negotiator, said lawmakers would take testimony at public hearings about how to reach a fiscal pact for the first time since Gov. Bruce Rauner took office in 2015.

The state's fiscal year starts July 1, but as of Thursday, a three-fifths supermajority rather than simple majority is required for budget approval.

The Senate adjourned less than an hour before the deadline, failing to pass a budget during the legislative session for the third-consecutive year. It's the longest a state has gone without a budget deal since at least the Great Depression.

"This is a dereliction of duty on the part of the majority in the General Assembly," Rauner told reporters Wednesday. "We need to fight for our taxpayers, make sure they're protected; bring down our property tax burden, it's the highest in America; and most importantly, grow more jobs in the state of Illinois."

He denounced the Democrats' plan for "sham hearings" to drum up "phony headlines."

As a result of the missed deadline, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings downgraded Illinois' bond rating to one step above junk, the lowest ranking on record for a U.S. state.

S&P warned that Illinois will likely lose its investment-grade status, an unprecedented step for a state, around July 1 if leaders haven't agreed on a budget that chips away at the government's chronic deficits. Moody's followed S&P's downgrade Thursday, citing Illinois' underfunded pensions and the record backlog of bills that are equivalent to about 40 percent of its operating budget.

"Legislative gridlock has sidetracked efforts not only to address pension needs but also to achieve fiscal balance," Ted Hampton, Moody's analyst, said in a statement. "During the past year of fruitless negotiations and partisan wrangling, fundamental credit challenges have intensified enough to warrant a downgrade, regardless of whether a fiscal compromise is reached."

The budget plan at hand, borne of months of bipartisan Senate negotiations, called for spending $37.3 billion fueled by $5.4 billion in tax increases. But Madigan said his members got skittish after watching Rauner during the Senate talks, allegedly often changing his mind on individual parts and pulling GOP members off votes while maintaining he was hands-off.

"Some of our people are concerned, having observed how the governor worked with the Senate Democrats, where he would negotiate, then back away, negotiate, back away," Madigan said. "They just don't have a high level of confidence in the way the governor has conducted himself."

Another politically crucial deadline looms: the November 2018 election. Rauner has refused to say whether he'll seek a second term, although his campaign paid for a two-day swing around the state in April to shore up support for his agenda. Rauner was asked how that differed from the planned Democrats' traveling he dismisses as a "sham."

"When I go to communicate to the people of Illinois the status of how broken our system is and what we need to do to get a balanced budget, that's an essential part of what I do," Rauner said. "Hearings about a budget, taking public testimony about a budget, now? ... That's not real change. We should be negotiating real terms."

Rauner has blamed Democrats for failing to address the pro-business "structural changes" he seeks, such as cost-cutting restrictions on workers' compensation. Legislative Republicans have insisted a 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate, from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent, be a part of taxpayer parity with the adoption of a local property tax freeze. Both chambers have approved workers' comp changes and the Senate adopted a two-year freeze on property taxes. But Rauner says neither goes far enough.

Two candidates for the Democratic nomination to unseat Rauner in 2018, businessman J.B. Pritzker of Chicago and Evanston Sen. Daniel Biss, issued stinging rebukes of Rauner and, in the case of Biss, both Rauner and Madigan for failing to cleanse their toxic relationship.

The Responsible Budget Coalition of social service and anti-poverty groups echoed Rauner's upbraiding of lawmakers as derelict, saying seniors will continue to lose delivered meals and in-home care, services for the mentally ill will shrink further, and domestic violence and sexual abuse victims will find help lacking.

Without state payment to service providers, a coalition statement read, "They simply cannot survive."

Information for this article was contributed by Kiannah Sepeda-Miller and Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press and by Elizabeth Campbell of Bloomberg News.

