Fordyce's Billy Ferrell hoping to add an Arkansas offer

Fordyce defensive and offensive lineman Billy Ferrell is one of the top in-state prospects in the 2018 class, and is a good candidate to earn an offer from Arkansas.

He’ll be in Fayetteville for the Hogs’ prospect camp on Saturday with an eye on improvement.

“i’m trying to learn new moves that'll improve my game and to impress the coaches,” said Ferrell, who's being recruited as a defensive lineman.

Ferrell (6-3, 320 pounds) has scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Colorado State, Central Arkansas and Henderson State. He’s eager to earn the coveted offer from the Hogs.

“It would mean the world to me,” Ferrell said. “Just playing for your home state is a blessing.”

He also plays first base in baseball and has played the forward position for Fordyce’s basketball team in the past. He has a 330-pound bench press, 545 squat, 290 power clean and 305 incline.

He recorded 37 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and pass deflection as a junior for the Redbugs in Class 3A. He also had 6 receptions for 68 yards and 3 touchdowns at tight end.

Ferrell and Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. have been talking and a slight bump in the ACT will help his quest in getting an offer.

“They tell me that I have to get my ACT score up and I'll have an offer,” Ferrell said.

He appreciates Lunney’s way of recruiting.

“Coach Lunney is a great guy, very laid back type of person, and he's straight forward with everything too,” Ferrell said.