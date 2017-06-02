Hog O-line target intrigued by Anderson's vision

Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, who's a major target of the Arkansas Razorbacks, was on Recruiting Thursday and revealed his plans to announce his top schools soon and said the Hogs had a good chance of making the list.

Carvin, 6-5, 330, of Cordova, Tenn. has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and others.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson visited his school during the spring evaluation period. He said Anderson's vision of the Arkansas offensive line being featured on ESPN's 30 For 30 intrigues him.

