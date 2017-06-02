Kilgore named Rogers athletic director

ROGERS -- Rogers Public Schools didn't have to look far for its next athletic director.

The hiring of Rogers Heritage assistant principal and former War Eagles baseball coach Keith Kilgore to that position was approved by the school board Wednesday night at a special meeting.

Kilgore replaces Mark Holderbaum, who resigned on May 9. Holderbaum served as athletic director for 10 years.

Kilgore, 47, served as the War Eagles' baseball coach for seven seasons, including to a state runner-up finish in 2012 and three conference championships (2010-12). He spent the past two years as assistant principal at Heritage. He also guided the Bentonville Tigers to a state baseball title in 2002 and was an assistant coach on the Tigers' 2001 state championship football tam. He was honored as National Federation Coaches Association State Coach of the Year and Arkansas High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2002.

He has spent the last 14 years in the Rogers School District, and said he is looking forward to his new position.

"It's a great opportunity and I appreciate the school board for allowing me to step into a role that I have a great passion for," Kilgore said. "I know there are many challenges ahead, but we've got a great foundation here. We're about a community.

"I've been in the trenches with coaching. I've also been an administrator where I've been able to evaluate, so I see it from both sides of the fence. I would hope the balance I've experienced will be helpful to others. I've lived here since 1977. I've been in the community. I've been given a lot of support. This a great school system, one I'm very proud to call home."

Kilgore said he's looking to build off the recent successes of the athletic programs to carry the school district forward.

"We've got some great things going here in Rogers," he said. "Over on the Rogers side, the boys soccer team won a state championship this year. On the War Eagle side, the boys soccer made it to the semifinals. We've had several teams on both side play in the state tournament. There are a lot of things to be proud of here in Rogers."

Dr. Marlin Berry, superintendent of Rogers Public Schools, is confident in Kilgore's ability to help the athletic programs continue to grow. He was selected from a group of more than 20 applicants.

"We felt we had a good pool and we found what we thought was the best talent inside our district," Berry said. "We're real excited about Keith stepping up into that role. We really think even though he's been inside the district, it'll be a new set of eyes.

"We're looking forward for him to provide administration and supervision and evaluation to move all our athletic programs forward. It'll be a new energy for us."

Kilgore will begin his new job on July 1 and his contract will be 225 days. His salary will be $105,153 plus a $1,200 travel stipend.

