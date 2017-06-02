Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 02, 2017, 9:39 a.m.

Little Rock man strikes pregnant girlfriend with blunt end of machete, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

jameel-raheem-43-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jameel Raheem, 43, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested at his home Thursday night after he struck his pregnant girlfriend with the blunt end of a machete, authorities said.

Officers were called to the home of 43-year-old Jameel Raheem on RichSmith Lane before midnight after he got into a disturbance with his girlfriend, according to a police report.

Raheem pushed the woman, who is 9 weeks pregnant, to the ground and hit her with the blunt end of a machete, investigators wrote. The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries.

It was not clear from the report where the alleged battery took place.

Raheem was arrested around 11:55 p.m. and faces a charge of second-degree battery. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for June 9.

