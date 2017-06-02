Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man strikes pregnant girlfriend with blunt end of machete, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested at his home Thursday night after he struck his pregnant girlfriend with the blunt end of a machete, authorities said.
Officers were called to the home of 43-year-old Jameel Raheem on RichSmith Lane before midnight after he got into a disturbance with his girlfriend, according to a police report.
Raheem pushed the woman, who is 9 weeks pregnant, to the ground and hit her with the blunt end of a machete, investigators wrote. The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries.
It was not clear from the report where the alleged battery took place.
Raheem was arrested around 11:55 p.m. and faces a charge of second-degree battery. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.
A court date is scheduled for June 9.
