Home / Latest News /
Little Rock mayor says city still committed to Paris climate agreement, signs letter to Trump
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
PHOTO BY HELAINE WILLIAMS
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said Friday that he will join dozens of other mayors in upholding the principles of the Paris climate agreement after President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the pact.
The president announced Thursday from the Rose Garden of the White House that his decision is a "reassertion of America's sovereignty" and called the agreement unfair to U.S. workers, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The decision drew criticism from environmentalists, foreign officials and collection of U.S. mayors, including Stodola.
Stodola said in a news release that he and 61 U.S. mayors signed a statement, through the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, informing Trump of their plan to "continue America's leadership on climate change" within their cities.
In the coming months, Stodola said, he will work with his sustainability commission to develop ways that Little Rock can "do its part to honor the commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement."
“President Trump’s political decision, contrary to the wishes of the United States and global science and business communities, the American people, mayors, the majority of Congress, his own Secretary of State, the U.S. military, and many more, places the United States with only Nicaragua and Syria as non signatories," Stodola stated.
"As cities, we will not let the decision stand in the way of us tackling this environmental, economic, and national security issue for our children and grandchildren. We will continue to take action.”
Other elected officials in Arkansas felt differently. In a written statement, Sen. Tom Cotton praised the president for his decision to leave the agreement.
"I'm more worried about what people pay for electricity in Paris, Arkansas, than I am the Paris Climate Accord, which would make them pay a lot more," Cotton said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock mayor says city still committed to Paris climate agreement, signs letter to Trump
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
ARMNAR says... June 2, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.
Thank you, Mark!
( permalink | suggest removal )
melaniemlandrum04061343 says... June 2, 2017 at 12:27 p.m.
I commend your courage, Mayor Stodola!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Tigermule says... June 2, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
So our mayor is taking a stand and doing something about climate change. It would be nice for him to address the issues that are immediately critical to the safety of our city. The murder rate is on pace for a record breaking year, violent crime is rampant, the police force is understaffed and encumbered with morale issues. With the current situation in LR, I will forgo attending Riverfest this year in the interest of personal safety, but I feel better knowing that with Stodala's dedication to the debateable climate change, I can breathe easy 🤔
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... June 2, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Thank you Mayor Stodola. The climate accord has been a job creator at a time when we need to transition our energy economy to more sustainable sources. Add to that the need to slow down any climate change impact and this just makes sense.
( permalink | suggest removal )
abb says... June 2, 2017 at 12:49 p.m.
What a complete moron and waste of time. Our illegal agreement (never ratified by the Senate) does not authorize the feds, states, county, cities or tribes to regulate any commerce due to “climate change” or global warming”. The Accord is immoral and violates individual freedom, trade, and national sovereignty and gives power and money to elite individuals and dangerous organizations. Besides being illegal and immoral the accord and its entire basis is fundamentally FLAWED because “global warming” and “climate change” due to man’s activities is contrary to the weight of evidence but rather is being used as an excuse to further the Leftist agenda . Lastly, besides being illegal, immoral, and flawed, it and its EFFECT is greatly it economically weakens the United States and sends jobs to our rivals and enemies. Mr Mayor, give us 100 new LRPD, 500 police cars, and a jail triple the size of the one we have now. If not, NWA, Conway, Benton, Bryant, and Cabot are calling whilst Little Rock starts to look like Bridgeport, CT.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.