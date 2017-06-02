Home / Latest News /
Little Rock TV stations name replacements for departing weekend anchors
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates Friday named replacements for anchors whose departures were announced earlier this week.
Victoria Price, a morning anchor and reporter at KARK-TV since June 2015, will replace Shannon Miller as anchor of the station’s weekend newscasts, according to a statement.
Miller is set to relocate at the end of June to NBC affiliate WVIT-TV in New Britain, Conn., where she will work as an anchor and reporter, Arkansas Online previously reported.
Price’s career began in Lubbock, Texas, at ABC affiliate KAMC-TV and CBS affiliate KLBK-TV.
As part of the shuffle of TV news personalities, Isabella Moller will replace Price as co-anchor of KARK 4 Today during the 4 a.m. hour.
Moller joined the station in September 2015 after working for Fox affiliate WFFT-TV in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Another weekend anchor also announced his leave from Little Rock earlier this week: KLRT-TV's Josh Berry. He will soon depart to become the main evening news anchor at ABC affiliate WOLO-TV in Columbia, S.C.
Taking Berry’s place will be Stephanie Sharp, who has worked as a full-time reporter for the Fox station since April 2015, Friday's statement reads.
Before her time in Little Rock, Sharp spent two years as a reporter at CBS affiliate KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Moller, Sharp and Price are set to transition into their new roles by the end of June.
