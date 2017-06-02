Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 02, 2017, 4:16 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:22 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


MORRILTON -- A man was in the Conway County jail Thursday after surrendering to police investigating a fatal shooting at a Morrilton bar.

Justin Mackenzie Kilgore, 21, turned himself in at the Morrilton Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said in a news release.

Kilgore was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Dwight Smith Jr., 25, on Sunday at Jose's Supper Club. Police said Kilgore has been formally charged.

A woman answering the phone at the Morrilton Police Department said Thursday that the only people who are allowed to answer questions about the amount of Kilgore's bail and his hometown were out of the office.

State Desk on 06/02/2017

Print Headline: Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online