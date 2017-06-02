Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death

MORRILTON -- A man was in the Conway County jail Thursday after surrendering to police investigating a fatal shooting at a Morrilton bar.

Justin Mackenzie Kilgore, 21, turned himself in at the Morrilton Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said in a news release.

Kilgore was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Dwight Smith Jr., 25, on Sunday at Jose's Supper Club. Police said Kilgore has been formally charged.

A woman answering the phone at the Morrilton Police Department said Thursday that the only people who are allowed to answer questions about the amount of Kilgore's bail and his hometown were out of the office.

