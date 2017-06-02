Man finds 12 goats killed on Arkansas property, sheriff's office says

A man in northeast Arkansas told sheriff’s deputies that he found a dozen goats dead Thursday on his father’s property.

The Craighead County sheriff’s office was called around 3 p.m. to an address in the 2400 block of County Road 751, according to a report.

The caller, a 57-year-old Jonesboro resident, said he arrived at the property to find several goats lying dead in the pasture.

He noted that the animals appeared to have “teeth marks on the neck and shoulder areas, as well as some to the rear leg section.”

Authorities said the man believed the goats were killed by dogs between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.