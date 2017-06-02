Mike Neighbors joins Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors joined the Recruiting Thursday radio show to discuss his fast-paced two months on the job, transfers, his plans for some open practices and other topics.

Neighbors, who was 98-41 record in four seasons at Washington and led the Huskies to the Final Four last year. is a Greenwood native and a 1993 University of Arkansas graduate.

He and his staff have landed Florida State transfer A’Tyanna Gaulden and Oklahoma transfer Chelsea Dungee. Both were top recruits in the 2016 class and will now sit out the 2017-18 season because of NCAA transfer rules.