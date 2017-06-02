Motorist ID'd in fatal crash off LR bridge

Little Rock police identified a 37-year-old Little Rock man who was killed Wednesday night when the car he was driving crashed off a bridge in east Little Rock, landing in the waters of Fourche Creek.

Police on Thursday identified the driver as Marcus Blue. The wreck happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Springer Boulevard, which runs just north of Interstate 440.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said witnesses reported that the four-door sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving before it veered out of control, went airborne over a guardrail and "nosedived into the creek."

Crews searched the water and didn't find anyone other than Blue.

The car was removed from the water before 10 p.m.

Separately, a minor was killed Wednesday night after falling out of the back of a pickup on a road in Faulkner County, the sheriff's office said.

In a statement, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said it responded around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to an accident on Wolf Branch Road in Guy.

Authorities said the minor, whose identity was not released, was riding in the back of the pickup and fell out.

The victim's injuries were fatal, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 06/02/2017