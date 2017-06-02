• Jennifer Garner isn't happy about her cover spot on this week's People magazine. The June 12 issue features a smiling Garner with the words "Life After Heartbreak" for an article detailing her split from husband Ben Affleck. The 45-year-old actress writes on Facebook that she didn't pose for the cover or "participate in or authorize" the article. While she says the cover shot isn't "a tragedy," she says it does affect her and her family, so she "wanted to set the record straight." Garner also is shooting down tabloid reports that she's pregnant with twins, writing, "I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete." A portion of the People story published online Wednesday cited "an insider" and "a source close to both" Garner and Affleck when speculating as to when Garner might begin dating again. Garner and Affleck separated in June 2015 and filed officially for divorce last month, seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. In her Facebook post, Garner took a breezy tone, citing previous experiences with celebrity journalism that resulted in loved ones thinking she had neglected to tell them she was pregnant. Garner went on to explain that her action this time was to ensure that her mother's garden club didn't start calling her to demand details for a story the actress states she had no part in. A People spokesman says in a statement that its story on Garner "is fair and truthful."

• Megyn Kelly has landed an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the premiere of her NBC show. She announced the big "get" Thursday on NBC's Today show. "So we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow's forum and I'll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So, that ought to be fun," she said. Kelly is already in Russia to moderate a discussion featuring Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and the interview will take place afterward. They've been working to land the interview since Kelly agreed to serve on the panel. Kelly left Fox News Channel for her job at NBC News, where she also will host a morning talk show starting in September.

