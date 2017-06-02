Police: Burglar uses 'large boulder' to break into Little Rock sandwich stop, steal TV

Police say a burglar used a large boulder to break into a Little Rock Subway and steal a 32-inch TV.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to an alarm at the chain’s location at 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a report.

At the scene, officers noticed that a window on the building’s northwest corner had been shattered.

A person described as wearing a long-sleeve shirt, mask and gloves was seen in surveillance video running east from the Subway, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.