Police: 'Disoriented' Arkansas man head-butted, kicked officer

An Arkansas man head-butted and kicked an officer after he was stopped by police late Thursday for being "extremely disoriented," authorities said.

Sherwood Police officers reported finding 30-year-old Dominique Houston walking in the middle of Trammel Road around 10:30 p.m. Houston, of Sherwood, appeared "extremely disoriented" and was sweating, police said.

Police handcuffed Houston and he started cussing, then head-butted and kicked an officer, the report said, noting he also kicked the back door of a police car after being placed inside the vehicle.

Houston was taken to Pulaski County jail on charges of battery on an officer, first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and terroristic threatening.

The report did not indicate the officer was injured.

A court date is scheduled for July 25.