Police: Part of Arkansas man's ear bitten off in attack

A 37-year-old Hot Springs man had part of one ear bitten off in an attack that happened between Sunday night and Monday morning, authorities said.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday that the man told police Tuesday he was attacked at a Garland County residence sometime after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim and a witness told investigators an argument developed at the home and that a man later came up behind him and "bit most of his left ear completely off," the newspaper reported.

A second man reportedly then hit the victim with a beer bottle, cutting his wrist.

The victim reported the crime after being released from the hospital, according to the newspaper's story.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named.

