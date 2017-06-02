Police: Shots fired at 2 Little Rock homes on same street within 5-minute span

Two homes on the same Little Rock street, including one with three children inside, were shot at within a five-minute span Thursday night, police said.

A 25-year-old resident of a home in the 4900 block of West 30th Street told police that around 11:10 p.m., she heard a "loud boom," according to a police report. The woman's mother, who lives with her daughter, told officers the home had been struck by a bullet.

The 25-year-old was the only one home at the time and was uninjured, the report said.

Then, around 11:15 p.m., a home in the 5000 block of West 30th Street was peppered with gunfire, residents told police. A 38-year-old woman told officers she was asleep when the shooting started. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy said they were at the north end of the home when the shots rang out.

A 3-year-old girl was also in one of the bedrooms when the home was struck with bullets, police said. No one was reported injured.

Officers said they found two bullet holes in the north side window and one near the front door. One of the rounds that went through the window also went through several interior walls, police said.

Detectives responded to both scenes but were unable to locate any shell casings, and none of the victims could provide suspect or vehicle descriptions, spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

Without information linking the gunfire besides the proximity and the timing, it's difficult to say if they were related, he said. The residents of the two homes do not know each other, he added.

"There's really not a lot there to draw a connection," McClanahan said.

It's possible vehicles driving on West 30th Street were shooting at each other, and the two homes got caught in the crossfire, he said.