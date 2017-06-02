Police: Suspicious item just a toolbox

A suspicious package that had been found under a car in North Little Rock was not an explosive, investigators determined Thursday morning before reopening roads in the area.

North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Brian Dedrick said the item found in the 1400 block of Osage Drive turned out to be some type of a toolbox with a tool inside.

Dedrick said police were still investigating how the toolbox got under a car, noting it could be related to a break-in.

At NLR hotel, 4 people arrested

Police arrested four people Sunday after finding drugs, scales and a gun inside a North Little Rock hotel.

North Little Rock police were dispatched to Motel 8 at 3925 McCain Park Drive on a report of a disturbance involving a firearm, according to an arrest report.

A white male ran out of a room, telling officers that a woman inside the room had a handgun, the report said.

An officer entered the room where a man and two women were inside. In plain view, the officer also discovered marijuana, scales and baggies containing pills, the report said.

Police determined the drugs to be methamphetamine, hydrocodone and Xanax.

They also said they found a pink revolver in Destiny Berry's bra. Berry, 22, who police said was homeless, was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons and several drug possession violations.

Fahren Parker, 24, of Little Rock, Nicholas Thompson, 22, of Jacksonville and Jayme Jeffcoat, 27, of Benton were each charged with felony drug possession.

Each was being held at Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of $65,000 bond except Berry, who was being held without bail.

Sullivant's Liquor in LR burglarized

A burglar threw a rock through a liquor store door in Little Rock and then made off with multiple bottles of alcohol, authorities said.

Little Rock officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday after an alarm sounded at Sullivant's Liquor, 8122 Cantrell Road.

Investigators later watched surveillance video that showed the intruder throwing a rock through the front door's glass, according to a report.

The burglar, who was said to be a black man who stood about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 190 pounds, then went inside the business, the report said. He filled a basket with "various bottles of alcohol" before fleeing with the items, the report said.

Metro on 06/02/2017