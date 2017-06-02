Putin ridicules claims of meddling in U.S. vote

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — President Vladimir Putin has ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat and likening the accusations against Russia to anti-Semitism.

Facing questions from NBC's Megyn Kelly, who moderated a panel discussion at St. Petersburg's economic forum, Putin said the claims of Russian interference in the U.S. election contained "nothing concrete, only assumptions."

Asked about the "fingerprints," IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers, he said those could have been easily rigged and couldn't stand as credible evidence.

"What fingerprints?" Putin said. "Hoof prints? Horn prints? Technology experts can invent anything and put the blame on anyone."

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump's election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia have broken the Kremlin's hopes for a detente with Washington.

Putin compared what he described as the obsessive U.S. focus on alleged Russian interference with the vote to anti-Semitism.

"It reminds me of anti-Semitism," he said. "A dumb man who can't do anything would blame the Jews for everything."

He said the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee overshadow the fact that the leaked emails were genuine and revealed unpleasant truth.

"It was true information, was it so important who leaked it?" he said. "It was necessary to apologize to the people and vow not to make such mistakes in the future."

He blamed the Democrats for the failure to acknowledge their mistakes in the campaign, and "taking internal U.S. political squabbles into international arena."

"The problem isn't us, the problem is inside U.S. politics," he said. "Trump's team was more efficient during the election campaign."

He added that while watching the U.S. campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going "over the top."

"But it turned out that he was right," Putin said. "He found the right approach to those groups of the population, to those voters whom he targeted. They came to the polls and voted for him, and the other team miscalculated."

