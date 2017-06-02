Home /
Recruiting Q&A: 2019 QB Ty Evans
Class of 2019 quarterback Ty Evans discussed receiving his first scholarship offer from Arkansas and his plans to visit Fayetteville on Recruiting Thursday.
Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge said the offer from the Hogs fulfilled a major goal of his since youth.
He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and had only 5 interceptions as a sophomore. Colorado also recently offered Evans.
