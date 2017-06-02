Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 02, 2017, 7:31 p.m.

Recruiting Q&A: 2019 QB Ty Evans

By Richard Davenport

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos directs his players Saturday, April 1, 2017, during practice at the university practice field in Fayetteville.

Class of 2019 quarterback Ty Evans discussed receiving his first scholarship offer from Arkansas and his plans to visit Fayetteville on Recruiting Thursday.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge said the offer from the Hogs fulfilled a major goal of his since youth.

He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and had only 5 interceptions as a sophomore. Colorado also recently offered Evans.

