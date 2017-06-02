Recruiting Q&A: Hog RB target Jeremy Gibson talks coming visit

Highly-sought running back Jeremy Gibson will arrive in Fayetteville on Saturday to visit Arkansas, but he first was a guest on Recruiting Thursday to discuss the Hogs and his recruiting.

The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy early in the process, and he also has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others.

His relationship with Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell has the Razorbacks at the top of his list, and commitment could happen if the trip goes well.

Gibson rushed 204 times for 1,319 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 225 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.