Riverfest weekend forecast calls for spotty showers with humid, warm temperatures

Those headed out to the annual Riverfest festivities in Little Rock can expect humid, warm conditions and spotty chances for showers throughout much of the weekend.

Isolated pockets of rainfall will primarily pop up during the afternoon hours Saturday and Sunday, said meteorologist Heather Cross of the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office.

As of around 3:10 p.m. Friday, a few spotty showers were moving through central Arkansas as crews worked to prepare for an abundance of festival goers that evening.

A cold front moving through Arkansas on Sunday will bring the best chance for widespread showers in the state, Cross said.

Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. In Little Rock, the forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees.

Any showers that move through the state’s capital city are not expected to last for long, Cross said.

Showers are not forecast to become severe throughout the weekend as Riverfest attendees flock to Arkansas' capital city to watch their favorite musical acts.

The festival, which is in its 40th year, opened Thursday night and continues through Sunday, with an anniversary celebration concluding this year's event.

[PLAYLIST: Music videos from all the Riverfest headliners]

Musicians set to perform this year include Wiz Khalifa, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, Cage the Elephant, Grouplove, Cold War Kids and Morris Day & The Time.

More information about Riverfest, including about ticket sales and the lineup, can be found by visiting the festival’s website.