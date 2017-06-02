Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 02, 2017, 1:03 p.m.

At shareholders meeting, Wal-Mart CEO says traditional retailing roots a competitive advantage

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

doug-mcmillon-chief-executive-officer-and-president-talks-on-stage-during-the-annual-wal-mart-shareholders-meeting-on-friday-june-3-2016-at-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Doug McMillon, chief executive officer and president, talks on stage during the annual Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting on Friday, June 3, 2016, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon is touting the company's traditional retailing roots as a competitive advantage as it seeks to take sales away from online giant Amazon at a time of industry upheaval.

Speaking Friday at the annual shareholders' meeting, McMillon highlighted a range of approaches Wal-Mart has introduced or tested in the past year, like grocery pickup to technology that tracks food through the global supply chain.

But McMillon and other executives also highlighted the company's investments in higher wages and training for its employees. He said Wal-Mart "will compete with technology, but win with people."

The company had reported higher sales and profits in the first quarter, a sharp contrast with the struggles of other retailers.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

