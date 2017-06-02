Shoplifter fought with customer who tried to stop him at west Little Rock Wal-Mart, police say

A shoplifter at a west Little Rock Wal-Mart pushed an employee and then fought with a customer who gave chase before escaping, police said.

It happened about 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the Wal-Mart at 700 S. Bowman Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The worker told investigators the man pushed past her after failing to pay for two watches and two speakers and then ran from the store, according to the report. A customer chased after the thief and the two fought in the parking lot before the assailant got away, police said.

Authorities searched the area but did not locate the shoplifter.

The worker was uninjured. Police were unable to locate the customer who gave chase.