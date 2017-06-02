Style: Getting bold with color

Fear of color drove homeowners Kendall and Tiffany Coleman into a neutral safety zone. “All the colors in our house were white and light gray,” says Tiffany, a closet designer.

“I’m not into crazy, neon colors and didn’t think I could live with them,” adds Kendall, an accountant.

But the Colemans’ renovation of their 1960s house in Reston, Va., finished last summer, completely changed their outlook. Now the couple enjoy walls painted in Benjamin Moore’s True Blue in the kitchen, Outrageous Orange in the powder room and Sunflower yellow in the basement.

The Colemans overcame their "chromophobia," and you can, too.