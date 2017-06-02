White House aides get waivers on ethics; Bannon's retroactive

President Donald Trump's administration retroactively granted a blanket exemption that allows Steve Bannon, the senior White House strategist, to communicate with editors at Breitbart News, where he was recently an executive.

The exemption, made public late Wednesday along with 13 other ethics waivers issued by the White House, allows all White House aides to communicate with news organizations, even if they involve "a former employer or former client."

The waiver, which was undated, did not mention Bannon specifically but appeared to benefit him by potentially dislodging him from a pending ethics complaint over his past discussions with Breitbart editors. It also would free him from restrictions on his future communication with the conservative media company.

Other executive branch agencies and departments, such as Treasury, State and Defense, were expected to share similar information with the Office of Government Ethics by Thursday. The Office of Management and Budget had responded to the Office of Government Ethics' request for data last week by saying it had issued zero waivers.

The Office of Government Ethics is the chief ethics monitor for the federal government.

The Trump administration waivers include four for former registered lobbyists. The rest are for other employees whose new government duties may overlap with their previous private jobs. Several are "blanket" waivers for groups of employees.

The White House waivers were vetted by White House counsel Don McGahn and Stefan Passantino, the counsel's chief ethics officer. The White House says it grants waivers only if those lawyers find it's too impractical for the person to recuse from matters because of ethics concerns triggered by their past work.

"To the furthest extent possible, counsel worked with each staffer to recuse from conflicting conduct rather than being granted waivers, which has led to the limited number of waivers being issued," White House spokesman Lindsay Walters said.

The ethics waivers had prompted a dispute between the White House and the Office of Government Ethics, which pressed the administration to make them public. The waivers reveal what past work might conflict with aides' new official duties.

One waiver explicitly allows Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to Trump, to contact and interact with clients of her political polling company.

Joshua Pitcock, who had been Indiana's sole lobbyist in Washington and now serves as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, is permitted under a waiver to stay in the room when matters involving Indiana arise. Pence was Indiana's governor before becoming vice president.

"It is important that you be able to communicate and meet with the State of Indiana, and disqualification from such meetings or communications would limit the ability of the Office of the Vice President to effectively carry out Administration priorities," his waiver says.

Michael Catanzaro, a former oil and gas lobbyist, and Shahira Knight, who worked for retirement-finances company Fidelity, both obtained waivers. They have drawn some of the most intense scrutiny of government watchdogs because their new jobs seem to closely align with their private-sector lobbying. That raised questions about how they were able to circumvent Trump's ethics rules.

As a lobbyist for CGCN Group, Catanzaro's clients included Devon Energy, an oil and gas company based in Oklahoma, and other energy providers. In the Trump administration, he's a special assistant to the president, focusing on energy policies.

Catanzaro's duties can include "broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to energy and environmental policy issues," according to his waiver. "The Administration has an interest in you working on covered matters due to your experience and expertise on these issues."

The waiver for Bannon, and the fact that it remains unclear when it was originally issued, seemed unusual to Walter Shaub Jr., the director of the Office of Government Ethics, who questioned its validity.

"There is no such thing as a retroactive waiver," Shaub said in an interview. "If you need a retroactive waiver, you have violated a rule."

In January, Trump signed an executive order that put in place stringent ethics rules for his political appointees like Bannon. Under the policy, Bannon would be barred from contacting Breitbart employees for two years to discuss matters that were under his purview while he was an executive there.

But Bannon continued those communications, including with Breitbart editors, after beginning his job as Trump's chief strategist on Jan. 20, according to a complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a liberal group.

Some critics have raised concerns about Bannon's ties to Breitbart, which he helped build into a formidable conservative media force before leaving last August to join Trump's presidential campaign. The complaint alleged that Bannon's discussions with the media organization -- in his official role as chief strategist -- "resulted in Breitbart receiving preferential access to senior members of the Trump administration."

The complaint was filed with the White House counsel's office, which has the ability to investigate and issue a punishment if it deems one necessary. It has not commented publicly on the complaint.

But in another recent case, after complaints from several groups, the counsel's office disclosed that it had found that Conway had acted "inadvertently" by promoting the brand of Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter, during an interview on Fox News in February. It said Conway was "highly unlikely" to err again.

The Office of Government Ethics does not have the authority to investigate complaints. It did issue an opinion during the Obama administration maintaining that retroactive ethics waivers were not allowed, and noted several instances where they appeared to have been granted after the fact.

"Waivers and authorizations must be issued prospectively in order to be valid," Don Fox, the general counsel of the ethics office, wrote in April 2010. He wrote that the process of evaluating waivers was one of the more significant duties of ethics officials. "Both the individual employee's interests and those of the government are best served when this process is carried out in a careful and consistent manner."

Shaub, the ethics monitor, said he was concerned that the media organization waiver, and a number of others made public Wednesday, did not include dates, making it impossible to tell when they were issued.

"It leaves us unable to evaluate if the waiver was issued before or after you engaged in conduct that would otherwise be prohibited," Shaub said.

For example, there is no date on a broad waiver allowing senior White House employees to have contacts with an assortment of political organizations -- including ones where they may have worked, such as the president's campaign or the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Richard Painter, a White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, who has been critical of the Trump administration's approach to ethics, said that backdating was not an acceptable approach.

"The only retroactive waiver I have ever heard of is called a pardon," Painter wrote in an email.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Eder and Eric Lipton of The New York Times and by Julie Bykowicz of The Associated Press.

